Moise Kean has written a heartfelt letter to Giorgio Chiellini following the former Juventus defender’s retirement from professional football.

Kean, who came through the ranks at the club, had the opportunity to play alongside Chiellini, one of Juventus’ best defenders. Over the years, Chiellini built a reputation as a no-nonsense centre-back and one of the toughest opponents to face.

Although Kean did not play against Chiellini as an opponent, even as a teammate, Chiellini did not make things easy for him during training sessions. The veteran defender was known for being tough on Kean, helping prepare him for challenges in matches.

In his letter, Kean expressed his love for Chiellini and acknowledged the impact the seasoned defender had on his development, both as a player and as a person.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Giorgione, Moise…. I love you, you got me from the beginning, you made so many fouls on me, that I still have the scars, but I really want to wish you all the best for your entire career, truly, you gave so much to football, so many examples, above all how to wear the Juventus shirt, this is a very important thing. I wish you the best, I love you.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the toughest defenders on our books and did a good job in the team.

Those tough tackles in training were a reason that Kean had become a first-team member now.