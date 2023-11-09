It’s always interesting to hear former players’ perspectives on their former clubs, and Fabrizio Ravanelli’s take on Juventus’ style of play adds another layer to the discussion. Despite criticism for not playing an exciting brand of football, Ravanelli defends Juventus, emphasising that their results are indisputable.

Max Allegri’s team has indeed been on an impressive winning run, showcasing their effectiveness on the field. While they may not dominate matches, the Bianconeri’s ability to secure wins has been a defining factor in their current form.

Ravanelli’s defence suggests that, while Juventus might not be among the most exciting teams to watch in Italy, their focus on getting the job done and achieving positive results is evident. It highlights the balance between entertaining football and effective results that teams often strive to achieve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s not sparkling and you might not like it, but you can see that the group follows the coach, I see a cohesion that has been a bit lacking in the past.

“Now, before the match against Inter, they will have to face Cagliari, and they won’t have to let their guard down.”

Juve FC Says

We are one of the most in-form clubs in Europe, and critics have to understand that results are all that matters in football.

This is why Allegri will remain on the job and we could win the league at the end of this campaign.