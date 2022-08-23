“You must never run backwards.” Allegri reacts to Juventus draw against Sampdoria

Max Allegri has reacted to Juventus’ goalless draw against Sampdoria, and he blames his players for running backwards.

The Bianconeri had started this season well with a win against Sassuolo, and fans expected them to get another three points against La Samp.

However, it was an evening of frustration for them, as the home side contained them while hitting the woodwork twice.

Juve now has four points from the opening two games of the season and they are yet to concede a goal.

Allegri was his usual positive best, but he could not hide his frustration at the way his team had set themselves up in the game.

“We have kept two clean sheets this season,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“Sampdoria did well in the first half, we showed some good things after the break and had a big chance at the end, unfortunately, the thing we must never do in football is to back off. It happened against Sassuolo too, we ran backwards, it’s a pity because we dropped two points tonight.

“Moise Kean was going backwards on that corner in stoppages and took the ball off Bremer’s head. You must never run backwards.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Sampdoria was never going to be easy, and our players probably thought otherwise.

La Samp had nothing to lose, and they took the game to us. Our players showed a lack of coordination in some of their play and we probably should feel lucky that it was not worse than a draw.