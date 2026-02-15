Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti raged at match official Federico La Penna, accusing him of ruining the team’s chances in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

The Bianconeri were already hampered by misfortune, as the Nerazzurri took the lead from a fortuitous goal, as Michele Di Gregorio was wrongfooted by an Andrea Cambiaso deflection that gifted the Nerazzurri the lead.

Cambiaso himself restored parity later in the first half, but Pierre Kalulu was unfairly sent off for a second booking just before the interval, leaving Juventus with a man down.

Luciano Spalletti vented at Federico La Penna

Replays clearly show that the French defender hardly touched Alessandro Bastoni, who mischievously dived before wildly celebrating his opponent’s dismissal.

Since this was the 25-year-old’s second yellow card, the VAR could not intervene, so Juventus played with a man down for the remainder of the fixture, and ended up losing 2-3 following a valiant effort.

Following this episode, a circulating video on social media showed Spalletti and top Juventus officials lashing out at the referee, as shown by a circulating video on social media.

“You ruined the match for us,” the Juventus manager was heard saying after confronting La Penna in the tunnel.

Chiellini, Comolli & Modesto also got involved in heated Derby d’Italia spat

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini also interfered: “You can’t do something like this, it doesn’t exist anywhere in the world.”

Even Juventus CEO Damien Comolli got involved. The Frenchman was heard shouting, “F***ing disgrace,” before being hauled off by Spalletti.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the incident also involved a heated spat between the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri officials.

Marco Ottolini with Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The main protagonists in this row were Inter’s first-team club manager Riccardo Ferri and Juventus technical director Francois Modesto.

All in all, it was another controversial Derby d’Italia that sent shockwaves throughout Italian football. We can expect the debate to rage for several days and weeks.