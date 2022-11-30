Tebas
“You spent so many years” La Liga president celebrates Agnelli’s resignation

November 30, 2022 - 8:00 am

La Liga president Javier Tebas is happy to see Ander Agnelli resign as the president of Juventus and accuses him of manipulating the books for many years.

Agnelli and his board of directors resigned from their position at Juve two days ago, a decision that shocked the Italian footballing world and fans around Europe.

It comes after new legal battles are brought against the Bianconeri for falsification of accounts, even though Agnelli’s leadership had maintained they did nothing wrong.

Juve now has a new president and a new board of directors will be appointed in January, throwing the club into further trouble after they recovered from the on-field struggles.

Speaking on the matter, Tebas said via Football Italia:

“Dear Andrea Agnelli, you spent so many years ‘manipulating’ balance sheets, evaluations, documents, to ‘deceive’ public authorities, sport, shareholders, fans… and in the same way you wanted to deceive the football world with the goodness of the Super League. Your resignation is great news.”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli was not the most-loved man on earth and, understandably, Tebas and some other officials did not like him very much.

However, he loved Juve and did everything to ensure the club was in good shape for as long as possible, which is one reason we have remained competitive in European football.

