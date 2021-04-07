“You suffer. You win” Bonuci reacts to Juventus’ victory

Leonardo Bonucci has reacted to Juventus’ 2-1 win over Napoli this evening.

The Bianconeri and Partenopei faced each other in their rescheduled game which was originally slated for last year, but Napoli failed to show up.

The match was played on the same day that Inter Milan also faced Sassuolo and the Bianconeri needed to win the game to keep up with Antonio Conte’s men.

A goal each from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala was enough to help Juventus get back to winning ways.

They had gotten just a point from their last two league games against Benevento and Torino.

The win is a major boost to their chances of finishing inside the top two in Serie A and they will look to build on that and win their remaining games of the campaign.

Leonardo Bonucci missed the game, but he was one of the first players to react on social media after the final whistle.

He took to his Twitter page to remind us all the players are looking to fight, suffer and win together to help the club.

He tweeted an image of the Juventus line up and captioned it: “You fight. You suffer. You win. Great guys.”