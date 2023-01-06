“You will always be an example. I love you” Locatelli pays tribute to Vialli

Manuel Locatelli has paid tribute to the Italian football legend Gianluca Vialli after he passed away today.

Vialli was a legendary striker and also played a pivotal role among the coaching staff to help Italy win Euro 2020.

He was diagnosed with cancer and fought hard but eventually lost the fight today at 58.

His passing has shocked the world of football. Several past and present players have been paying tribute to the former Chelsea and Juventus striker.

Locatelli was a star in the Italian team that won the last Euros and got a lot of advice from Vialli. He paid tribute to his former coach by vowing to heed the words he told him.

He posted an image of the coach on his Instagram page and captioned it:

“Hello, Gianluca.

“Every sentence you say, every behaviour and every teaching from you I will always carry with me.

“For me, you have been, you are and you will always be an example.

“I love you. Have a safe trip.”

Juve FC Says

Footballers know the coaches who have played an important role in their careers and seldom forget them.

Locatelli knows how valuable the inputs of Vialli have been in his career and will be keen to ensure he sticks to them.

When Vialli looks down from the heavens, he will be happy with the Bianconeri midfielder.