Max Allegri received a warm reception from the adoring Bianconeri crowd ahead of the big Serie A clash between Juventus and Milan.

Unfortunately for the fans in attendance at the Allianz Stadium and viewers watching at home, the encounter didn’t live up to the expectations, ending in a goalless draw.

Nevertheless, Allegri must have left Turin with a sense of satisfaction after the show of appreciation from his former supporters.

Juventus fans shower Max Allegri with love

As La Gazzetta dello Sport notes, the Juventus fans jeered while the stadium announcer was listing Milan’s starting lineup, as per custom.

However, the mood drastically changed when Allegri’s name was announced, drawing applause from the black-and-white army.

The ultras in the Curva Sud then held a banner that read: “We are always proud of you, thank you for everything, Max Allegri.”

Max Allegri (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Moreover, these ultras groups had already posted a statement on social media, expressing their gratitude towards the 58-year-old: “You will never be an opponent. A great coach. Because you may not have entertained us, but you brought so much joy to us, mister. Welcome home.”

Allegri also shared a few hugs and laughs with some of his former players before the match, including Kenan Yildiz.

Max Allegri was the main star in a dull evening at the Allianz

After the contest, the Livorno native admitted that his return to the stadium was a rather emotional affair.

“It was emotional. I saw so many people who supported me during my eight years at Juventus, people with whom we celebrated and even cried, because there were some difficult moments,” said Allegri in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“I thank them and the fans, who welcomed me so warmly. Now I’m at Milan, we took home a point, but we could have done better: when you have to ‘bite’ the opponent.”