“You’ll see” agent makes a bold Dybala prediction

Football agent, Fulvio Valcareggi, has sensationally predicted that Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus to join Inter Milan.

The Argentinian is in a contract standoff with Juve and he might walk away from the club in the summer if the Bianconeri does not meet his demands.

Dybala is one of the leading players at the Allianz Stadium right now, but the attacker is injury-prone and that is probably one reason the club is not looking to offer him an outrageous deal.

The former Palermo man will not lack suitors if he leaves Juve, but could he join a direct rival like Inter Milan?

Valcareggi certainly thinks so, and he said in a recent interview via Football Italia:

“Paulo Dybala will go to Inter, you’ll see.

“His rapport with the Juventus directors has completely broken down. Everything is in place for him to go to Inter.

“It’ll be a great transfer coup for the Nerazzurri, it’s all done!”

Juve FC Says

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of this season, Juve cannot afford to lose Dybala as well.

He might not have the best fitness record, but the Argentinian is one player who can change a match for the club on his own.

We need both his experience and his influence in the dressing room. It would also be embarrassing if we lose him to Inter and he eventually leads them to titles, while we struggle to catch up.