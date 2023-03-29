Young Italian duo to cement places at Juventus following positive loan spells

With the club heading in a new direction, more youngsters should earn a genuine chance at Juventus. Following the likes of Nicolò Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Matias Soulé, the next starlets to make their breakthrough at the Allianz Stadium could be returning loanees.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Nicolò Rovella and Andrea Cambiaso have done enough to warrant an opportunity at Juventus next season.

As the source explains, Rovella was even ahead of Fagioli in Max Allegri’s pecking order, but eventually joined Monza on loan following the arrival of Leandro Paredes.

But with the Argentine failing to lock himself a regular spot in Turin, the management will send him back to Paris Saint-Germain, opening the path for the young Italian’s return to Continassa, where he can act as an understudy to Manuel Locatelli.

Reminiscent of Rovella, Cambiaso is a young player who made a name for himself at Genoa, but is yet to get an opportunity at Juventus.

But on the back of an impressive campaign at Bologna, the fullback has a good chance of carving himself a spot in the team, especially amidst the lack of options in this department.

On the contrary, Filippo Ranocchia (currently on loan at Monza) will likely spend another campaign on loan. The young midfielder has vast potential, but unlike Rovella, he hasn’t been able to feature regularly for Raffaele Palladino’s side.