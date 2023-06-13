While Juventus have their weaknesses in most playing departments, the goalkeepers have proven to be up to the task, with Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin both performing admirably this term.

Yet, the club’s dire finances could prompt some changes between the sticks ahead of next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could replace Szczesny with young Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

The 22-year-old has been on loan at Cremonese since January 2021. Even though the Tigers suffered relegation to Serie B, the custodian earned props for his displays in his maiden campaign in Italy’s top flight.

As the source explains, Juventus would be willing to sacrifice Szczesny since he’s one of the club’s highest earners. The 32-year-old has recently triggered an automatic renewal clause that extended his contract to 2025.

In this case, Perin could become the club’s Number One, while Carnesecchi initially acts as an understudy while trying to prove his worth in Turin.

The report adds that the Bianconeri will attempt to sign the young shot-stopper from Atalanta on an initial loan with an obligation to buy on certain conditions.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Juventus, the summer exodus could hit all departments. Without Champions League football, the club will struggle to afford a high-earning goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, Perin can prove to be a competent first-choice custodian, while the addition of a young goalkeeper like Carnesecchi could pay dividends in the future.