Young Juve Members and Their Life History

The Juventus Football Club has a rich history of developing young talent through its youth ranks and that philosophy is expected to continue for many more years to come.

It is not just about their football that Juve must take care of, also their education and development as young men must also be handled with great care, something the club does appear to have a good record with.

Here are some young Juve members that have come through the ranks and their history.

Moise Kean

Moise Kean joined Juventus in 2016 and moved to Premier League Club Everton in 2019. He is currently playing for Juventus on loan. He was born on February 28, 2000, in Vercelli, Italy. His parents are Biorou Jean Kean and Isabelle Dehe. He plays Attacking Midfielder and Forward. Kean started his career with Juventus in 2016. Since then, he has played for three other teams. These are Hellas Verona on loan, Everton, and Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Kean didn’t love school and had to lie to his mother that he was attending school. Instead, he would go to train in football. His mother came to learn he was not in school when he had already completed training and joined Juventus.

Nicolo Fagioli

Nicolo Fagioli is Italian born on February 12, 2001, in Piacenza, Italy. He has played as a midfielder for Juventus since 2015. He first played for Piacenza from 2008 to 2011 before joining Cremonese from 2011 to 2015. He started playing for Juventus under 23 in 2018. Since then, he has made 71 appearances and scored five goals.

He has also played for Cremonese on loan and scored three goals in 33 appearances. The person who helped him most was Paul Pogba. He had just returned to Juventus from Manchester United. The two met at the youth academy, and Pogba posed for a selfie. The honors he has received include Juventus Under 23 Coppa Italia Serie C – 2019 – 2021. Others are Juventus Serie A – 2018 – 2019 and Supercoppa Italia 2020.

Marley Ake

Marley Ake was born on January 5, 2001, in Beziers, France. He plays the position of Winger for Juventus club. His father migrated from Ivory Coast. His youth career started in 2007 after he joined Agde. He moved on to Montpellier in 2012 and Beziers in 2015. He began his senior career in 2018 after he joined Marseille II and Marseille in 2019.

His career with Juventus started in 2021 after he joined Juventus U23. From 2018 to 2022, Marley Ake made 112 appearances and scored 21 goals. His net worth as of 2022 is $15 million. He received Juventus Supercoppa Italiana runners-up honors in 2021.

Tommaso Barbieri

Tommaso Barbieri is Italian and was born in Italy on August 26, 2021. He plays right back under Juventus U23 Serie C. He joined Serie C as a reserve and signed a five-year contract that will expire in 2025. Before joining Juventus, he played for Novara from 2019 to 2020. He joined Juventus Next Gen in 2021 and has since made 48 appearances and scored zero goals. Throughout his career, he has made 65 appearances and scored 1 goal.

Koni De Winter

Koni De Winter was born on June 12, 2002, in Antwerp, Belgium. His father is Belgian, and his mother is Congolese. Koni attended St. John Berchmans College located in Brussels, Belgium. He started playing football when still young and trained with City Pirates Antwerp until 2015, when he joined Lierse SK Youth Sector.

He later joined Zulte Waregem and then Juventus in 2018. He broke history after he became the first Belgian to play for the club. From 2018 to 2020, he made 35 appearances, mostly playing as captain, and scored one goal. When you join sports for students, you should train yourself to balance sports and education for the success of both.

Andrea Cambiaso

Andrea Cambiaso is an Italian born on February 20, 2000, in Genoa, Italy. He plays the position of full-back for Juventus. He is currently playing for Bologna on loan from Juventus. His senior career started in 2017 after he joined Genoa. In the same year, he played for Albissola on loan and then for Savona on loan in 2018. He moved on and played for Alessandria on loan in 2019 and then Empoli on loan in 2020. Andrea officially joined Juventus in 2022. From 2017 to 2022, he made 116 appearances and scored three goals.

Giovanni Garofani

Giovanni Garofani is an Italian national born on October 20, 2002, in Rome, Italy. He plays the position of goalkeeper at Juventus. He has played for his national team Italy Football Club since 2018. He made his debut for Juventus on September 15, 2021. In the time he has played for Juventus Next Gen, he has made eight appearances and has a good goal-keeping record. He has been training at Juventus College since 2016.

Conclusion

Some of the talented Juventus players started to train when they were under ten years. Through commitment, they progress to youth careers and on to under 23. The club has one of the longest lists of young members who are making history. Many of them didn’t pursue higher education. Regardless, it is evident that they have focused all their energies on their team’s success.