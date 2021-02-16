Young Juve prospect set for promotion under Pirlo

Nicolò Fagioli has been one of the brightest talents in Juve’s Under 23 squad.

The midfielder recently turned 20, and has been claiming the attention of the media and the fans alike.

The young Italian started the Bianconeri’s quarter final encounter against Spal in the Coppa Italia, impressing in the 4-0 victory.

Although this has so far been his lone match with the first team, Andrea Pirlo reportedly wants to maintain the up-and-coming regista.

According to SerieBNews (via TuttoJuve), Fagioli could be promoted on permanent basis starting next season.

The report adds that the initial plan for the player was to be sent on loan – perhaps to a Serie B side – in order to gain some experience before rejoining the Old Lady’s ranks a year later.

Nonetheless, Pirlo has been impressed from what he has seen from the young man, and would want instead keep him within his ranks.

Due to the injuries of Aaron Ramsey and especially Arthur, Fagioli has been travelling with the first team lately, although he hasn’t been featuring on the pitch since the Spal match.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the 20-year-old is being considered for a starting role against Crotone at the weekend in the wake of Adrien Rabiot’s yellow card suspension.

Therefore, Juve’s lack of midfield depth could prove to be a blessing in disguise if it leads to the rise of a future star.

Fagioli has made 13 Serie C appearances for the U-23 side this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist in the process.