Motta has shown great faith in Yildiz, integrating him effectively into a Juventus side that has lost just one game all season. Despite his youth, Yildiz has held his own against top opposition, earning praise for his performances. As Juventus prepare to face Manchester City in a high-stakes Champions League clash, the young talent is expected to play a significant role, demonstrating the trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

Yildiz’s potential and growing importance to the squad are underscored by his assignment of the iconic number 10 jersey—a shirt that carries high expectations at Juventus. While he has delivered standout performances, the attacker recognizes the need to achieve greater consistency as the team aims to maximize its options across competitions.

Speaking about his development and ambitions, Yildiz expressed optimism and humility. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he stated, “For me obviously my expectations are different, it’s a great season. There’s always room for improvement, it’s great to be able to play with someone like Cambiaso. We help each other a lot. I’ve started well, I hope to continue.”

Yildiz’s positive attitude and willingness to learn highlight his dedication to growing as a player. As the season progresses, his continued improvement will be crucial for Juventus, both domestically and in Europe. With the guidance of Motta and the support of his teammates, Yildiz is poised to become an even more vital asset for the Bianconeri.