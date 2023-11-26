Last summer, Juventus poached the services of Facundo Gonzalez from Valencia at a bargain price before sending him on a loan stint to Sampdoria.

The 20-year-old thus joined Andrea Pirlo’s ranks at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Earlier in the campaign, the former Juventus midfielder was on the brink of the sack following an abysmal start to the Serie B campaign.

But luckily for the ‘Maestro’, things are looking up for the Blucerchiatti who are beginning to collect positive results.

On Saturday, Sampdoria improved their league standings by earning their third win on the trot. Pirlo’s men beat Spezia at home by two goals to one in the Ligurian Derby. Fabio Depaoli was the unexpected author of a brace.

But what concerns Juventus the most is the performance of their own defender, Gonzalez.

According to Il Secolo XI via JuventusNews24, the Uruguayan was solid and mature at the back. The Ligrian newspaper gave him an impressive rating of 7/10.

“Gonzalez was less noticeable than his teammate but he also doesn’t give anything away to the Spezia strikers. He was careful and mature, confirming his constant growth in recent matches,” commented the source.

The 20-year-old is a left-footed centre-back who earned recognition for his exploits during the U20 World Cup last summer, playing a vital role in Uruguay’s triumph.

The Montevideo native has now made eight appearances for Sampdoria in Serie B, scoring one goal in the process.

If he continues to deliver impressive outings, he could well earn a spot in the senior Juventus squad next season.

The defender’s contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2026.