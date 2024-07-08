Juventus defender Facundo Gonzalez has reportedly attracted the interest of Udinese and Hellas Verona.

The 21-year-old caught the Old Lady’s attention last summer after playing an integral role in Uruguay’s triumphant U20 World Cup campaign.

The Bianconeri signed the young centre-back from Valencia for just 1 million euros before sending him on loan to Sampdoria where he further developed his game under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo.

Gonzalez managed to impress in Serie B, so he’ll likely get the opportunity to play in Italy’s top flight next season, albeit not at Juventus.

Thiago Motta’s squad already contains a host of central defenders vying for two starting roles, so the Uruguayan finds himself surplus to requirements.

Nevertheless, the Espanyol youth product has suitors in the shape of Udinese and Verona, reveals La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

The pink newspaper identifies the Zebrette as the favorites to win the race for the centre-back’s signature thanks to their excellent rapport with Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

The source also believes that Gonzalez would leave on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy set between 6 and 7 million euros.

Nevertheless, Juventus could still maintain some control over the player’s future by inserting a buy-back clause.

The Montevideo native’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.