After making his debut with the Juventus senior team last season, Koni De Winter became a recognizable name for Bianconeri supporters.

The Belgian joined the Italian giants in 2018 at the tender age 16 after emerging as a young talent at Zulte.

The 20-year-old represented the U-17 squad and the primavera team, before becoming a stalwart for the U-23 squad.

However, the youngster still needs to gain some experience in Serie A before joining the first team on a permanent basis.

So according to Calciomercato, De Winter will complete a loan switch to Empoli this weekend.

The Belgian will join the Tuscan side that displayed some brilliant performances last season under Aurelio Andreazzoli’s watch. The latter has been replaced by former Venezia manager Paolo Zanetti this summer.

De Winter will be hoping to impress for the Azzurri next season in order to convince Juventus to entrust him with a regular role in 2023/24.

The Zulte youth product is primarily a center back, however, Allegri deployed him as a right-back when hit with an injury crisis that deprived him of the likes of Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio.

Last season, De Winter made 22 Serie C appearances for the U-23 side, scoring two league goals in the process.