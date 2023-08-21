While it hasn’t been the most exciting of summer transfer campaigns for Juventus, the club has thus far snatched a couple of new exciting signings.

In addition to Timothy Weah, the Bianconeri snapped up the services of Facundo Gonzalez from Valencia.

The 20-year-old is a promising defender who earned plaudits for his performances in the U20 World Cup this summer. He helped Uruguay clinch the title at Italy’s expense, overcoming the Azzurrini in the final.

However, the centre-back is unlikely to gain considerable playing time in Turin this season, especially amidst the lack of European football.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Gonzalez is one step away from joining Sampdoria on loan from Juventus.

The Blucerchiati endured a calamitous 2022/23 campaign that culminated in relegation to Serie B.

But under the new American ownership, the Ligurians are eager to climb their way back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Former Juventus stars Andrea Pirlo and Nicola Legrottaglie are at the center of the project. The first is serving as head coach and the second as technical director.

Moreover, the source explains how Facundo’s future is tied to Alex Sandro. The Brazilian is operating as a left centre-back in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

However, the veteran should leave the club next summer following the expiry of his contract, which would make room for a left-footed defender like Gonzalez.