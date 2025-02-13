Juventus are reportedly set to part ways with their youngster Gabriele Mulazzi who is currently finalizing his move to Sion.

The 21-year-old was born and bred in Turin, and has been playing his football at Juventus from a tender age. After climbing through the club’s ranks, he has been representing the Next Gen squad since the summer of 2022. The Italian was also considered amongst the most promising young talents at the club.

But while the likes of Nicolo Savona, Samuel Mbangula and Jonas Rouhi were added to the first team at the start of the season, Mulazzi was shunned by Thiago Motta’s staff, so he continued to ply his trade with the B-team.

The right-back also endured a rough start to the season, as Paolo Montero wasn’t a keen admirer of his. The Uruguayan legend even omitted the youngster from the squad for four matches in a row before he was sacked due to the poor results.

The club recalled Massimo Brambilla for a second spell, and not only did the latter spark a major mid-season turnaround, but he also managed to restore Mulazzi’s confidence by reconfirming him as a regular starter. The Turin native has been producing solid displays as of late, and has seemingly earned himself a suitor across the borders.

According to TuttoJuve, Mulazzi is on the verge of completing his transfer to Sion which will give him the opportunity to play his football in the Swiss top flight.

Mulazzi won’t be the first young Italian player to make the move for Switzerland in order to make a name for himself. Inter stalwart Federico Dimarco had also spent a campaign on loan with the same club, while fellow Nerazzurri youth product Mattia Zanotti currently plies his trade at Lugano.