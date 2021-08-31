Young Juventus fullback could remain at Allegri’s disposal despite exit rumors

Since making his move to Turin in 2019, Luca Pellegrini’s career has somewhat been a little messy. The young left-back arrived to Juventus on a swap deal that sent Leonardo Spinazzola to Roma. For now, the Giallorossi have been the clear winners from this operation.

The 22-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Cagliari and Genoa as former Bianconeri managers, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, weren’t too eager on maintaining his services.

This summer, Max Allegri heavily relied on the young fullback during pre-season, but his performances weren’t always impressive. And with Mattia De Sciglio back at the manager’s disposal, Pellegrini was expected to be sent away yet again.

Nonetheless, la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve reports that the former Roma youngster could end up staying at Juventus after all.

Perhaps it’s due to the lack of lucrative offers for both the player and the club, but Danilo’s recent switch to the midfield may have played a part as well.

With the Brazilian covering in the middle of the pitch, Juan Cuadrado will be the main option at right-back, with De Sciglio acting as his understudy.

This leaves the left-back spot short of options, and thus, Pellegrini would be needed to cover for Alex Sandro. The former Porto man should be the undisputed starter on the left side, but the Italian’s services would be needed for depth purposes.