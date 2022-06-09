When Andrea Pirlo took over Juventus in 2020, his Serie A debut against Sampdoria included a surprise name in the starting formation. An almost unknown left-back called Gianluca Frabotta got the nod ahead of more experienced players.

The young left-back earned a promotion from the Juventus U-23 squad and was a part of the first team throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

But following the arrival of Max Allegri, the 22-year-old joined Hellas Verona on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Unfortunately for the former Bologna man, his campaign was totally wrecked by a calf injury. He made his return during the latter stages, but Igor Tudor only granted him 18 minutes of playing time in two short cameos.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb via TuttoJuve, Frabotta is back to Juventus, but three admirers could pounce for his services.

The first option includes a reunion with Gianluigi Buffon at Parma. The Crociati failed in their quest to earn a promotion to Serie A at the first time of asking, but will try again next season.

The second option is definitely more tempting, as Lecce will be a part of the top tier next term and are looking to bolster their ranks to become more competitive.

Finally, Frabotta has also attracted the interest of FC Basel who is one of the biggest clubs in Swiss football.