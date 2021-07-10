Young Juventus left-back has three options this summer

During the earlier stages of last season, Gianluca Frabotta was one of the pleasant surprises at Juventus. With Alex Sandro out injured, the young man was thrusted into the first lineup by his former manager, Andrea Pirlo.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old slowly faded throughout the campaign, and it remains to be seen what the future will hold for him.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the left-back has returned to training few days earlier than his teammates, and Max Allegri wants to evaluate him in pre-season.

With Sandro set to stay at the club, Frabotta is expected to compete for a backup role against another young fullback in Luca Pellegrini.

The latter returned from a loan spell at Genoa last season, and is considered to be the favorite to remain in Turin next season. However, Allegri still wishes to have a closer look at Frabotta, and is in no hurry to take a decision.

If the returning manager decides to that the former U-23 player has no place in his plans for the next campaign, he’ll be set to leave the club, with two possible destinations on the horizon.

The first option would be Genoa, who have excellent relationships with the Bianconeri, and would more than happy to take the youngster on loan.

However, Atalanta are another club that has been linked with the left-back, and could opt for a permanent move. But the report adds that at the moment, the Grifone are considered to be the slight favorites to win the race.