Following a breakthrough campaign at Genoa, Juventus pounced in to secure the services of Andrea Cambiaso last summer. Nonetheless, the young fullback was immediately sent packing towards Bologna in order to gain additional Serie A experience.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri has been impressed by the 22-year-old’s displays with the Emilian club. Thus, he will carve himself a spot in Juve’s squad for next season.

The source adds that Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro will both leave Turin after eight years of services once their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign. Hence, Juventus will definitely require new additions for the fullback department, and Cambiaso’s return would boost the numbers.

The Italian has two assists to his name in 13 Serie A appearances thus far this season. While he’s originally a left-back, he’s also able to feature on the right flank.

Slowly but surely, Juventus have adopted a new policy which has allowed young players to express themselves at the first team. Thus, Cambiaso should be a natural fit in the youth movement.

However, the Italian’s return won’t be sufficient for a department that is in a desperate need for a revamp, as one or two more prolific additions will be needed for next season.