Young Juventus midfielder announces Genoa loan move

The highway between Juventus and Genoa is apparently crowded with players making their moves in both directions.

In the recent years, the Bianconeri have found a reliable market ally in the form of Grifone president Enrico Preziosi – who used to be closer to Milan and Inter in the past – and the relationship between the two clubs has been so far beneficial for both sides.

In the past few seasons, the likes of Stefano Sturaro and Mattia Perin had completed their returns to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris after finding very little space for themselves within the Juventus squad.

Marko Pjaca and Luca Pellegrini are also two Bianconeri players who are currently plying their trade at Genoa on loan from the Italian champions.

According to the Corriere Dello Sport, Manolo Portanova has announced his move from Juve to Genoa on his Instagram account, posting a picture of him passing the San Giorgio bridge accompanied by the words: ” I can’t wait “.

The 20-year-old had joined the Old Lady in 2017 after previously playing for the Lazio youth ranks, and the attacking midfielder (who also plays as a winger) had been a part of the Juventus U-23 squad, before receiving a promotion to the senior squad from current Bianconeri boss Andrea Pirlo at the beginning of the current season, and had participated in two league matches, as well as the Coppa Italia tie against Genoa last week.

Portanova’s father Daniele had previously represented Genoa on two different spells, between 1998 and 1999, and also in the 2013-2014 season.

The source adds that the Portanova transfer is a part of the Nicolo Ravella package. The 19-year-old Regista had completed his Juventus medicals last week but he currently remains with the Rossoblu for the remainder of the season.