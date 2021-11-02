Young Juventus midfielder could be recalled from loan spell in January

Last season, Nicolò Rovella rose from the Genoa ranks to cement himself in a starting role with the first team.

The midfielder’s emergence caught the eye of Juventus who moved swiftly and secured his services last January.

Nonetheless, the 19-year-old was left at the Ligurian club in order to gain some vital Serie A experience before making the big splash in Turin.

But while his loan spell with the Grifone expires in June, Calciomercato (via TuttoJuve) claims that the Bianconeri could decide to recall him as early as January.

The source adds that Rovella is doing really well at Genoa, and Juventus will have to recompense their counterparts for the early release.

Davide Ballardini’s men are suffering from a disappointing start to the campaign, but the young Regista has been ever-present in the starting formation, making 11 Serie A starts thus far and providing 3 assists in the process.

What’s left unsaid by the report is that Juventus are desperate for new solutions in the middle of the park, and amidst the current financial troubles, they could revert to internal solutions.

Rovella is undoubtedly a talented player, and has already been mentioned as an option for Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

In normal circumstances, a teenage midfielder would be better off playing at smaller club, but perhaps the young Italian would prove to be an upgrade on some of the players that are currently at Max Allegri’s disposal.