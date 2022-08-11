Although he has just returned from an 18 month loan stint, Nicolò Rovella could be set for yet another temporary switch.

The 21-year-old initially signed for Juventus in January 2021 following his breakthrough at Genoa. But the Bianconeri opted to keep him at the Luigi Ferraris to earn additional Serie A experience.

The youngster finally joined Max Allegri’s ranks for the pre-season, but could end up leaving once again before the end of the summer transfer market.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Rovella is edging ever closer to Monza who have apparently won the race for his signature, albeit on a temporary basis.

The source believes that Juventus do like the player, so they intend to let him grow further at a club that can provide him with a decent amount of playing time.

Meanwhile, Allegri’s middle of the park remains in a state of turmoil due to injuries and potential arrivals and departures. However, it appears that the manager favors Nicolò Fagioli rather than Rovella.

If the latter ends up joining Monza, he’ll reunite with yet another Juventus loanee in Filippo Ranocchia, and the two players may end up fighting for a starting spot.

The Biancorossi have sealed their first ever promotion to Serie A under the reign of Silvio Berlusconi and his right-hand man Adriano Galliani, and have already bolstered their ranks with a series of impressive signings.