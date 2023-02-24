Young Juventus midfielder hailed for his display against Nantes

One unsung hero from Juventus’ match against Nantes is Nicolo Fagioli, as the midfielder continues to show he is one of the best players at the club.

The youngster only broke into the first team this season and the decision to trust him with minutes is paying off already.

Calciomercato named him as a key contributor in the 3-0 win against the French club and claimed he “is a race of substance, of ideas, even of duels, but above all without errors but with a lot of personality. So he took Juve and so he aims to keep it for a long time. After all, he is only 22 years old.”

Fagioli has matured into a proper Juventus midfielder who is now dictating the play, handling the ball well and making good decisions, as witnessed in the game against the French club.

Juve FC Says

He has been a superb player in black and white and his development means we would save a lot of money in transfer fees for a new midfielder.

The former Cremonese loanee is one man that will certainly stay with us even if we do not qualify for the next Champions League and that is great because we can build a team around his talent and industry.