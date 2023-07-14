After failing to carve himself a regular spot at Monza, Flippo Ranocchia returned to Juventus this summer.

However, the 22-year-old won’t linger too long within Max Allegri’s ranks. The tough competition for places will push him away from Turin once again.

The youngster spent the last two campaigns on loan at Vicenza and Monza respectively, and he’ll now embark on another new adventure.

According to ilBianconero, Ranocchia and his agent Michele Fioravanti are working on the finals ahead of an imminent transfer to Empoli.

The source claims that the midfielder will join the Azzurri on an initial loan move with an option to buy. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri will maintain a buy-back option.

The report adds that a host of Serie A clubs were interested in the player’s services. The list includes Salernitana, Hellas Verona and the newly-promoted Cagliari.

However, Empoli appears to be the ideal destination for Ranocchia. The Tuscan club is renowned for producing and developing young players.

Last season, young Juventus defender Koni De Winter spent the campaign on loan at the Carlo Castellani Stadium. The Belgian displayed sings of improvement and might earn a spot in Allegri’s first team this season.

Back in 2007/08, Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio and his teammate Sebastian Giovinco also had a positive temporary experience at Empoli.

For his part, Ranocchia joined Juventus in 2019 following a stint at his hometown club Perugia. His current contract expires in 2026.