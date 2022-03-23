Young Juventus midfielder tipped to become the next Marchisio

For the fifth time this season, Max Allegri gave a young Juventus U-23 player his Serie A debut.

After Koni De Winter, Marco Da Graca, Matias Soulé and Marley Aké, last Sunday witnessed the debut of Fabio Miretti.

The 18-year-old has already featured in the final minutes against Malmo in the Champions League, and the same scenario took place against Salernitana.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the young midfielder has already earned comparisons to Claudio Marchisio at the Vinovo training center.

Similarly to the retired midfielder, Miretti is a Turin native who has been a part of the club from a very a young age. The teenager first arrived to Juventus at the age of eight.

Since then, he has been climbing the ranks, while showing maturity and composure beyond his years.

Just like Marchisio, the young Miretti is a technical midfielder who’s not afraid to get his hands dirty for the cause. He also knows how and when to surge forward.

Last week, the youngster was the star of the show as the U-19 side sealed a historic qualification to the UEFA Youth League Semi Finals at the expense of Liverpool. He scored the opening goal, before stealing the ball in the middle and playing a long ball that prompted the second goal.

The source adds that Juventus could send Miretti on loan to Serie B reminiscently to Nicolò Fagioli and Filippo Ranocchia, but they could also opt to keep him between the U-23 side and the senior team.