Unfortunately for Juventus, they return home with a host of new injuries sustained during the US tour. Most notably, the Bianconeri lost the services of the returning Paul Pogba for at least a couple of months, with Weston McKennie joining him on the treatment table due to a dislocated shoulder.

Even though the management is working on trimming the midfield, Max Allegri finds himself short of options two weeks prior to his first Serie A encounter. The Old Lady will host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on August 15.

In addition to Pogba and McKennie, Adrien Rabiot will also serve a match ban, leaving Juventus with a depleted midfield. Thus, this could prove to be a golden opportunity for a young player to seize the moment and earn a starting spot from the get-go.

According to ilBianconero, Nicolò Fagioli could start the match against the Neroverdi alongside Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria.

The 21-year-old has impressed during the American tour, and the management has already scheduled a meeting with his agent to discuss a contract renewal. The Italian’s current deal expires in 2023. The source expects the summit to take play this week, most likely on Wednesday.

Moreover, the report understands that the only viable alternative for Fagioli against Sassuolo would be fellow youngster Nicolò Rovella.

As for Fabio Miretti, he will join the team’s pre-season starting tomorrow following an extended vacation. Hence, his late return could hinder his chances of earning a starting spot.