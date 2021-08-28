Young Juventus midfielders receive call-ups from Italy U-21

Ahead of the first two European qualifiers, Italy U-21 coach, Paulo Nicolato named his 26-man squad. The Azzurrini will ne hosting the first two encouters.

According to Football Italia, the national team will meet Luxemburg at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli on the 3rd of September, before welcoming Montenegro to the Romeo Menti Stadium in Vicenza on the 7th.

The squad will include 10 players who are called up for the U-21 for the very first time, including Juventus duo, Filippo Ranocchia and Nicolo Fagioli.

The pair played for Juve’s U-23 squad last season, but have been a part of Max Allegri’s first team during this summer’s pre-season.

Nonetheless, the young duo are expected to seal loan moves before the end of the summer transfer market in order to gain regular playing time, with several Serie B clubs interested in their services.

Additionally, Nicolo Rovella also earned a call-up from Nicolato. The young midfielder is owned by Juventus but will spend another season on loan at Genoa.

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessandro Plizzari (Milan), Alessandro Russo (Alessandria);

Defenders: Raoul Bellanova (Girondins de Bordeaux), Riccardo Calafiori (Roma), Andrea Carboni (Cagliari), Gabriele Ferrarini (Perugia), Antonino Gallo (Lecce), Matteo Lovato (Atalanta), Caleb Okoli (Cremonese), Andrea Papetti (Brescia), Lorenzo Pirola (Monza), Iyenoma Destiny Udogie (Udinese);

Midfielders: Marco Brescianini (Monza), Jacopo Da Riva (Spal), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Filippo Ranocchia (Juventus), Samuele Ricci (Empoli), Nicolò Rovella (Genoa), Sandro Tonali (Milan);

Forwards: Matteo Cancellieri (Hellas Verona), Lorenzo Colombo (Spal), Sebastiano Esposito (Basilea 1893), Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta), Emanuel Vignato (Bologna), Kelvin Yeboah (Sportklub Sturm Graz).