Young Juventus player causes controversy on social media

Nicolò Fagioli has undoubtedly been one of the most exciting rising stars of the last few years within the Juventus academy.

The young midfielder is slowly working his way into a permanent spot within Andrea Pirlo’s first team.

The 20-year-old started the in the Coppa Italia quarter final contest against Spal, and was also introduced as a substitute against Crotone on Monday.

The U-23 star has been impressive on both occasions, and the fans are hoping to see more of him during the rest of the season.

However, with more exposure comes bigger responsibilities.

Not unlike any other rising star, Fagioli’s status has suddenly changed from an average young man living a normal life, for someone who’s every move outside of the pitch is being tracked.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Juventus player has caused controversy because of a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

The clip included Fagioli dancing with two girls whilst singing ”Nomadic Pescrara”.

The chant was naturally considered as an insult for the town of Pescara and its habitants.

Pescara Calcio replied to the player with a tweet saying that they wish him all the luck in football, in an obviously bitter tone.

Although Fagioli later deleted the video and apologized for it, this unpleasant episode should serve as a lesson for the young man.

We’re hoping that these childish acts do not get repeated in the future, and that the young star remains focused on maximizing his huge potential as a football player.