Young Juventus star earns the highest ratings for his Coppa Italia heroics

On Wednesday night, Juventus beat Atalanta en route towards their 14th Coppa Italia triumph.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for the Old Lady, but Ruslan Malinovskyi equalized for La Dea. In the second half, Federico Chiesa found the winner for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina winger was presented with the man of the match award by the organizers.

Nonetheless, the Italian media saw it differently, unanimously handing the young Swedish star the highest ratings for his great performance.

The 21-year-old menaced his former side with a spectacular curler, and provided Chiesa with the assist for the second goal with a smart pass.

Therefore, the major media outlets in Italy gave him grades varying between 7.5 and 8.5, as reported by ilBianconero.

Whilst Chiesa wasn’t too far behind, Gianluigi Buffon was also amongst the best performers in what is expected to be his final appearance for the club.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s grades weren’t particularly spectacular, despite the fact that he provided Chiesa with an astonishing backheel pass that should have been an assist.

Here all the full ratings:

Tuttosport: Buffon 8 Cuadrado 7.5 De ​​Ligt 7.5 Chiellini 7 Danilo 6.5 McKennie 6.5 Bentancur 7 Rabiot 6 Chiesa 8.5 (28 ‘st Dybala 6.5) Kulusevski 8.5 Ronaldo 7 coach. Pirlo 7

Corriere dello Sport: Buffon 7 Cuadrado 6 De Ligt 5.5 Chiellini 6 Danilo 6 McKennie 5.5 Bentancur 6 Rabiot 5.5 Chiesa 7 (28 ‘st Dybala sv) Kulusevski 8 Ronaldo 5.5 coach. Pirlo 7

Gazzetta dello Sport: Buffon 6 Cuadrado 6.5 De ​​Ligt 6.5 Chiellini 6.5 Danilo 6 McKennie 6 Bentancur 6 Rabiot 6.5 Chiesa 7 (from 73 ‘Dybala 6) Kulusevski 7.5 (from 83’ Bonucci 6) Ronaldo 6 coach. Pirlo 6.5

Calciomercato.com: Buffon 6.5 Cuadrado 6 De Ligt 6.5 Chiellini 6 Danilo 6 McKennie 6.5 Bentancur 6 Rabiot 6.5 Chiesa 7 (28 ‘st Dybala 6) Kulusevski 7.5 Ronaldo 5.5 coach. Pirlo 7

IlBianconero.com: Buffon 6.5 Cuadrado 6 De Ligt 6.5 Chiellini 6 Danilo 6 McKennie 6.5 Bentancur 6 Rabiot 6.5 Chiesa 7 (28 ‘st Dybala 6) Kulusevski 7.5 Ronaldo 5.5 coach. Pirlo 7