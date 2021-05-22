Young Juventus star finally finding his role

Right wing, left wing, attacking midfielder, second striker, or perhaps on the bench. Dejan Kulusevski has seen it all in his first season at Juventus.

The Sweden international had his ups and downs throughout the campaign, but he seems to be finally coming into his own in the last few weeks.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the former Parma star might have finally found his best position under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo.

In the last two matches, the 21-year-old has been deployed as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner in attack, at the expense of both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Kulusevski has been starting in an attacking midfield role, but is given a license to attack, whilst sometimes drifting to the wings.

Against Atalanta on Wednesday, Dejan was arguably the man of the match, leading the Bianconeri’s charge towards their 14th Coppa Italia triumph with a brilliant goal, before assisting Federico Chiesa for the winner.

Moreover, the youngster has proven to be willing to help the team on the defensive phase, as seen against Inter, when his pressing prevented Marcelo Brozovic from bringing the ball forward in an effective manner.

This last characteristic perhaps gives him the advantage over Dybala, who isn’t always eager to carry the water for the team.

Therefore, Pirlo may have finally found the right balance in the presence of Kulusevski, and therefore we could once again see him starting from the first minute in the final encounter of the season against Bologna on Sunday night.