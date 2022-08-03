Following an underwhelming comeback campaign, Juventus were hoping to get rid of Moise Kean at the start of the summer transfer market.

The Italian made his return to Turin last summer on a two-year loan deal from Everton with an obligation to buy by the end of it. But the Bianconeri were working on a resolution that would release them from the obligation and find the 22-year-old a new accommodation.

However, the striker arrived to pre-season in a great physical shape, impressing Max Allegri and his staff in training. He then scored a brace that secured a 2-2 with Barcelona in the Soccer Champions Tour.

So according to ilBianconero, Kean is now increasingly likely to stay put for another campaign, even if the club is still working on reinforcing the frontline.

The management is hoping to add another striker to the fold, one who would be able to deputize for Dusan Vlahovic. While Kean is originally a centre forward, he can also serve as an outside attacker, especially on the left flank.

Juve FC say

To Kean’s credit, he has obviously been working hard to make up for last season’s shortcomings. But what’s left unsaid is the management’s inability to find a solution for him on the market. Otherwise, the player would have left the club before kicking a ball in pre-season.

Nevertheless, the Italy international remains a young striker with large margins for improvement, and we all remember a time when he was the toast of the town in Turin. So let’s hope he can win back the hearts of Juventus supporters with some solid displays next season.