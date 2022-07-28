A striker’s career path can be a major rollercoaster. When he’s scoring goals, everyone is singing his praise, but following a drought period, the club and supporters will rapidly turn their backs on him.

Despite being relatively young, Moise Kean has probably learned this lesson by now. The Italian enjoyed his breakthrough in 2019, but has been blowing hot and cold ever since while travelling between Everton, PSG and Juventus once again.

Last summer, the 22-year-old returned to the Allianz Stadium on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy. However, his comeback season proved to be a letdown. The striker struggled for form, goals and playing time, promoting the club to seek an early termination for his loan spell.

Nonetheless, the Italy international is adamant on reviving his stint in Turin, and appeared to be in a great physical shape since the start of pre-season. Moreover, he delivered the goods against Barcelona, scoring a personal brace in the 2-2 draw between the two giants in Dallas.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Kean has regained the trust of the club which now looking to maintain his services for another year.

Moreover, the complex negotiations with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata could be an additional reason for Juventus to grab a hold of the young Italian striker.

Kean can either act as an understudy to Dusan Vlahovic in the centre forward role (which is his original position), or serve as a left winger, especially during Federico Chiesa’s continued absence.