Juventus signed Nicolo Rovella at the start of 2021 and they allowed him to spend the next one-and-half seasons at Genoa.

He continued his development with them, but the loan agreement expired at the end of the last campaign and he would resume preseason as a Juve player.

The Bianconeri struggled in midfield in the last campaign and Max Allegri could hand a chance to new players at the club.

However, the club has too many young midfielders who impressed out on loan in the last term.

They cannot offer all of them first-team chances in the coming season and Tuttojuve says Rovella will not stay.

The report claims Juve has decided to allow him to leave either permanently or on loan again.

He has some suitors, and the club will now entertain offers for him.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is yet to play for us and some fans had been hopeful of seeing him in the club’s shirt.

But we did badly in the last campaign and we must keep only individuals that will contribute to our performances beyond this campaign.

Rovella has huge potential, but he needs to play regularly, so leaving Juventus is the best decision for him.