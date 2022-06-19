Juventus will make some changes to their squad in this transfer window before the next campaign.

New players are expected to join and Max Allegri will likely focus on players that have more than enough experience to make an impact on his team.

The Bianconeri manager has already seen Paulo Dybala leave the club and he could be without Alvaro Morata for the next campaign.

The current Juve team is filled with youngsters and some of them spent the last campaign out on loan.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella have now returned, but their future remains uncertain.

In their absence, Allegri gave chances to Fabio Miretti, and he did well in the last few matches of last season.

Calciomercato says the Juve gaffer has now confirmed the midfielder as a member of his squad for the upcoming campaign.

This means the returning players could be sent back out on loan again to continue playing regularly.

Juve FC Says

Miretti did well in the few games he played for us in the last campaign and he deserves to keep developing at the club.

He should benefit a lot from going out on loan too, but it might be too early in his career to trust another club with his development.