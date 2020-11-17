Young midfielder reveals why he didn’t leave Juventus in the summer

Manolo Portanova has opened up on his admiration for Andrea Pirlo, and he also revealed that the manager is the reason that he didn’t leave Juventus in the summer.

The 20-year-old was handed a start in Juve’s game against Crotone earlier in the season as Pirlo showed him that he can be trusted.

The midfielder had gotten his first taste of senior football last season as he emerged as one of the top talents in the club’s academy.

He has now been permanently moved to the club’s first team so that he can train with the more established players at the club.

He was speaking about his time at the club recently and he expressed his delight at being managed by Pirlo.

He claimed that having the former midfielder as your manager is “special” and added that in a few months time people will see the Juve that Pirlo is trying to build.

“Being coached by Pirlo is special,” the 20-year-old told Rai Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“He was a strong player and he has great ideas even as a coach, in a few months you will see his real Juve.

“It’s thrilling to live the season with the first team. I hope to win the Scudetto and score some goals,”

“I stayed at Juve because I had a constant dialogue with the club and with the coach, from whom I feel considered,” he revealed.

“I hope there will be other opportunities to start a game as it happened in Crotone. I was told I would play from the beginning three days before the game. What a joy it was.”