Young midfielder set to be given first-team squad role at Juventus

Nicolo Rovella is yet to train with Juventus since being signed from Genoa in January 2021, but that is set to change this summer.

The Old Lady are claimed by La Gazzetta (via TuttuJuve) to be ready to end his time with the loan-club with a view to spending pre-season in Turin, where he will get the chance to stake a claim for a first-team role under Max Allegri.

Our central areas have struggled to give our side the balance it has needed in recent seasons, and one could argue that we have too many similar types in that area of the field.

Paul Pogba is claimed to be likely to join this summer, while both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo are possibly leaving, and Rovella could well be the ideal man to come in and play the deeper role for our side, something we desperately need.

In the future it could well work out that we can field an all-Italian midfield trio, with Rovella, Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli all believed to have great potential, while we already have Manuel Locatelli starring in our first-team at present.

Patrick