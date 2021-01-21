Young Portuguese talent tracked by Juve and Milan won’t be available until summer

Juventus and Milan are not only rivals on the pitch and in the Scudetto race, but the two Italian giants are apparently pursuing the same transfer target.

According to Portuguese reports via Calciomercato, Sporting Lisbon’s Nuno Mendes, who is reportedly tracked by the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri, will remain with his club at least until the summer, as the Liga Nos outfit refuse to let him leave in the middle of the the season.

The Portuguese club’s stance is not a surprising one, as the 18-year-old has been a true revelation this term, and has already become a key member in starting lineup of the green and white team.

Mendes is originally considered to be a left back, who could be deployed as a center back as well, but this term he’s been featuring most of his matches on the left flank of the midfield.

The report adds that even in June, the two Serie A sides will need to put a monstrous offer on the table in order to lure him away from his home country, as the competition for his signature will be immense.

The teenager has so far started 12 league matches this term, scoring one goal in the process.

Whilst Milan already possess one of the best young left backs in the world in the form of Theo Hernandez, Juve are unsurprisingly looking to strengthen this department, as the likes of Gianluca Frabotta and Luca Pellegrini (currently on loan at Genoa) are yet to convince as the long term replacements of Alex Sandro.