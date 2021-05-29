Young PSV striker emerges as potential Juventus target

After the departures of Fabio Paratici and Andrea Pirlo, followed by the promotion of Federico Cherubini and the return of Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus are now set to launch their summer transfer campaign.

Nonetheless, no matter who’s in charge of the club, the Bianconeri always end up being linked to some of the clients of Mino Raiola.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the management is keeping tabs on Donyell Malen, a 22-year-old striker from PSV Eindhoven.

The report claims that Juve have been closely monitoring the youngster for the past two seasons, and now could be the right timing to make a move.

Malen enjoyed a positive season with his club, scoring 27 goals and providing 10 assists in his 45 appearances throughout all competitions.

The Dutchman is mostly deployed as a center forward, but can also operate as a second striker, or an outside forward.

The source adds that Juve’s attacking department is facing some uncertainties, as Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains in doubt, whilst it is yet to be confirmed whether or not Alvaro Morata’s loan spell will be renewed for another year.

Therefore, adding some new blood seems to be a good idea for the Old Lady, and the PSV star might be the right man for the job .

Moreover, the reports believes that the management will try to benefit from the player’s desire to leave for a bigger side in order to lower the Dutch club’s asking price, whilst their relationship with his representative, Raiola, might come handy.