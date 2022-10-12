Although Juventus have scouts scattered all over the globe, the club often ends up fishing near home.

The Bianconeri have a knack for poaching some of the finest talents in Serie A, and they could continue the trend by chasing a young defender who’s making his bones in Spezia.

According to Il Secolo XIX via JuventusNews24, the management has targeted Jakub Kiwior, and is willing to come forward with a proposal as early as January.

The young Pole is a youth product of Anderlecht, but has been sharpening his tools with the Ligurian side since 2021.

The 22-year-old primarily operates as a centre-back, but can also serve as a left-back or a even a defensive midfielder.

Being left-footed is surely an added motive for Juventus to pursue the young defender, as the club currently lacks one since the departure of Giorgio Chiellini at the end of last season.

The source adds that Spezia have valued their prized asset at 10 million euros. This would ensure them a major windfall, since they secured the player’s signature for just over 2 millions last year.

Nonetheless, the report warns that the Bianconeri aren’t alone in the race for the young man, as Milan and Roma are also keeping an eye on the up-and-coming defender.

Interestingly, Kiwior is a native of Tychy, which is also the hometown of Juventus striker Arkaduisz Milik.