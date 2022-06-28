Youngster could leave Juventus before playing a single match but he won’t be the first

In January 2021, Juventus pounced for the services of the young Nicolò Rovella who was one of the best revelations of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, the young midfielder is yet to don the famous black and white jersey. The management opted to keep him in the Port City for another 18 months.

Although his loan stint has now expired, the 21-year-old could struggle to break through Max Allegri’s formation due to a stern competition for places with fellow youngsters Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could decide to offload him without giving him a proper chance.

But as ilBianconero explains, Rovella wouldn’t be the first Juventus signee who leaves Turin without featuring in a single competitive match for the club.

The source names nine other players who arrived to Juventus as promising youngsters before leaving from the backdoor without leaving a mark.

The list includes Domenico Berardi who joined on a co-ownership deal from Sassuolo, but the Emilians eventually maintained his services. Manolo Gabbiadini had a similar story in Turin.

Other notable names on the list include Cristian Romero who now plies his trade at Tottenham, and Mattia Caldara who left for Milan in a de facto exchange deal that brought Leonardo Bonucci back to the club.

The other names on the list are Mohamed Ihattaren, Rolando Mandragora (both expected to leave this summer), Saphir Taider, Riccardo Orsolini and Giangiacomo Magnani.