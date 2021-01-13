Youngster earns call up to Juventus squad for Genoa match after fine reserve team performances

Despite having some of the best youth talent in Italian football on their books, Juventus hasn’t promoted enough players from their youth squad in the last 10 years.

That could change from this campaign with Andrea Pirlo now trusting younger players more often.

Calciomercato claims that he is set to promote another youth team star with Filippo Ranocchia expected to be a part of the squad for the Coppa Italia match against Genoa.

The game offers Pirlo the chance to rest his top players for league matches, and Ranochia is expected to get some minutes as a replacement for rested stars.

The defensive midfielder has been one of the best players in the Juve Under23 team in Serie C this season and has earned his call up.

He has played 17 games for them, scoring twice and providing three assists.

At 19 and with a contract that expires in 2023, he is a player that the club rates highly, and this will be a step in the right direction.

Even if he doesn’t continue playing with the senior squad, he might earn himself a move away from the club temporarily because of this promotion.

Regardless of who plays the game, the Bianconeri cannot afford an early exit from the competition.