Youngster impresses Allegri in training and could remain at Juventus

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Salernitana, and it was anticipated that the move would be made permanent. However, the expected permanent deal has not materialised, and the midfielder is back at Juventus, preparing for the new season.

Caviglia is among several talented midfielders that Juventus has developed. Initially, the plan was for him to go out on loan again, as the club’s focus was on acquiring experienced players capable of immediately delivering trophies.

This situation has made it challenging for Caviglia to secure regular game time at Juventus, prompting several clubs to express interest in loaning him once more. However, recent reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that the midfielder has impressed Juventus manager Max Allegri during pre-season training.

Allegri is reportedly thrilled with Caviglia’s performances in training sessions, and the positive display has sparked consideration of keeping him at the club beyond this summer. Allegri is now contemplating giving the young midfielder opportunities in the first team, signalling a potential change in his role within the squad.

As the season progresses, Caviglia’s future at Juventus will likely be influenced by his continued performances and Allegri’s assessment of his development. If he continues to impress, he could find himself earning more chances in the first team and carving out a place for himself at the club.

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia is a fine player and seems to be taking his chance to impress the boss, which is one way to remain in black and white.

However, we must be sure he would play enough games if he stays. Otherwise, it is much better to allow him to leave for a club where he can play more often.