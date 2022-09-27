Fabio Miretti is a rare bright spark in the current Juventus team, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

The youngster broke into the team at the end of last season after starring for the club’s under-19 team in the UEFA Youth League.

He has continued to play regularly for the Bianconeri this term, with Max Allegri looking to make him the next top player to graduate from the club.

The youngster has been consistently good, making it hard to bench him in Juve’s matches this term.

The report claims he is “consecrating himself with the Juventus first team shirt” and they expect him to remain in the group and build a good career for himself.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is clearly a talented man, and the midfielder will have a good career in the game.

If he keeps getting game time with the Juve senior team, an initial Italian national team call-up will arrive soon.

He remains one man we can trust to fight for every ball and pick a good pass, attributes of a top midfielder in training.

Hopefully, he would stay fit and continue playing for the Bianconeri.

If that happens, we would not need to spend a lot of money to sign a top midfielder to support our experienced players.