Juventus continues to showcase its prowess in nurturing exceptional talents through its U19 and Next Gen teams, solidifying its reputation as the premier breeding ground for young footballers across Europe.

The Italian club notably contributed several players to the victorious Italy U19 squad in the recent Euros, emphasising their commitment to retaining and fostering their most promising prospects.

Among these emerging talents is Lorenzo Anghelé, a standout performer for Juventus’ U19 side, whose outstanding contributions have earned him a well-deserved contract extension.

At just 18 years old, Anghelé exhibited remarkable form during the previous season for the U19 team, participating in 32 matches both on the domestic and international fronts. Within these appearances, he impressively recorded nine goals and four assists.

These statistics underscore his immense potential, positioning him as a burgeoning talent on the rise. Juventus is enthusiastic about securing his services for the long haul.

In a testament to their confidence in his abilities, the Bianconeri have recently prolonged Anghelé’s contract until 2028, as reported by Calciomercato. With this move, Juventus aspires to provide him with the necessary platform to realise his full potential within their ranks.

Juve FC Says

We have shown commitment to developing and promoting youngsters over the years and Anghelé would be eager to get into the first team.

He would take inspiration from the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Samuel Iling-Junior and Fabio Miretti and know his time will come if he works hard enough to improve.