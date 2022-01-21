Youngster named as Juve’s replacement for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has been ruled out of action with a long-term injury, and TuttoSport now claims that Juventus have called up Marley Aké to the first-team squad to cover for his absence.

The January window is in full flow, although we are yet to delve into the market as of yet, and the decision is now claimed to have been made not to sign a player to provide cover for the injured winger.

Chiesa has proved to be an incredibly important player for both club and country over the last 18 months, but was recently revealed to have an ACL injury, which means he will be lucky to make his return before the end of the current season.

Ake impressed in midweek when coming off the bench to earn our side a penalty against Sampdoria, and has clearly made an impression on manager Allegri given that he has been on the bench more than once in Serie A this term also.

While the 21 year-old is now said to be filling in for our key star, he isn’t expected to be thrown into a regular first-team role right away, but he could well earn a role if he can prove himself when given the chance.

Have Cuadrado, Bernadeschi and Kulusevski done enough to fend off the challenge of the upcoming youngster?

Patrick