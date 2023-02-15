Youngster reveals how experienced Juventus players are helping him improve

Nikola Sekulov is one of the budding youngsters in the Juventus system now and has made good progress since he moved to the club in 2016.

The 20-year-old has been promoted to the Bianconeri Next Gen team and has occasionally trained with the first team since 2018.

Whenever he is with the senior group, the youngster tries to get as much value for his time as possible and has now revealed the likes of Dusan Vlahovic have been helpful.

The youngster said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have been training in the first team since 2018, now I am going there very often. I always try to steal something from all these champions to help me grow in sports. I often talk to Vlahovic, he gives me a lot of advice on where and how to improve.”

Juve FC Says

Creating our Next Gen team is one of the best things Andrea Agnelli did at Juventus and it hands chances to players to develop from the U19 side.

Sekulov is one of the success stories, even though he has not yet broken into the Bianconeri senior side.

If he continues to do well in the B team, it is only a matter of time before the midfielder eventually breaks through.